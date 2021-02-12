Environment 12.2.2021 11:14 am

WATCH: 2 more Vaal Dam sluices opened ahead of expected weekend rains

Reitumetse Makwea
Picture: Twitter @DWS_RSA

The department said that one of the gates would be opened at 10am on Friday morning, followed by the second one at midday, with the total outflow expected to be around a safe 649m³/s

The Department of Water and Sanitation has announced that their latest analysis shows that there was a need to open two more Vaal Dam sluices, in addition to the three sluices that were opened on Thursday.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said that their decision to open the first three sluices was due to the weak tropical low-pressure system developing over the Mozambican Channel, which is expected to bring more rain to the upper Vaal system.

Ratau said they had been monitoring the dam’s performance in terms of its outflow and inflow and the decision was going to be progressive over time.

“With the weather system developing over the Mozambican Channel, the best decision was to open the other two gates to reduce the water even quicker,” said Ratau

“The release of the water, which will flow into the Bloemhof Dam, is in anticipation of rainfall expected over the Orange River system and the river flows from the upper Vaal rapidly filling the Integrated Vaal River System and particular the Vaal Dam,” said the d³epartment.

