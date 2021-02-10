 
 
Karoo still dry as SA braces for more rain

Environment 2 days ago

The rain, however, boosted cotton farming in KwaZulu-Natal, which had suffered a two-year drought.

Rorisang Kgosana
10 Feb 2021
06:16:55 AM
Karoo still dry as SA braces for more rain

Picture: Anne Brönn

The rain over the past two weeks might have had a positive impact on some farms and dam levels, but the situation remains critical with areas in the Eastern Cape going into their sixth year of drought. Parts of the country experienced rain daily since January after cyclone Eloise hit Mozambique, with provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal getting downpours for more than two weeks. But more rain was expected in the week, said South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Kgomotso Mahlangu. “For the next week, we are expecting 30% to 60% chances of afternoon showers and thundershowers, mostly...

