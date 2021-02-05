 
 
Rhino poachers are winning the war in KZN

Environment 31 mins ago

While poaching continues to further endanger white and black rhinos, within KZN, the Ezemvelo Wildlife board remains suspended and aloof. 

Nica Richards
05 Feb 2021
05:00:14 PM
A white rhino grazes in Hluhluwe-Imfolozi Park in KZN. Photo: Hluhluwe Game Reserve

Aside from the country’s national parks, rhino poaching incidents in KwaZulu-Natal are the highest by a long shot.  It is not yet clear why poaching in the province is significantly higher than other regions of the country. While poaching continues to further endanger white and black rhinos, within KZN, the Ezemvelo Wildlife board remains suspended and aloof.  Rhino poaching figures across the country. Picture: Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries Ezemvelo in shambles The board was suspended in August 2020 due to “prima facie allegations”, said tourism and environmental affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube in a...

