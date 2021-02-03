Environment 3.2.2021 09:34 am

WATCH: How did a crocodile end up in North West family’s pool?

Citizen reporter
WATCH: How did a crocodile end up in North West family’s pool?

Crocodile in the pool.

According to her comments on social media, it is believed that the crocodile came from a nearby river, as the province had experienced increased rainfall due to storm Eloise.

Angel Breytenbach from North West woke up to a surprise on Friday when she found a crocodile in her pool.

According to Breytenbach, she checked her security cameras before letting her pets out when she found the croc had made itself comfortable in her pool.

She wrote on Facebook: “This morning I decided to check my cameras before going out to let the animals out and this happened, only in South Africa hey.”

ALSO READ:WATCH: Giraffe survives five-hour ordeal against six lions

The crocodile was safely removed from her pool.

According to her comments on social media, it is believed that the crocodile came from a nearby river, as the province had experienced increased rainfall due to storm Eloise.

Watch the video below shared by Breytenbach on social media.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the province will continue to receive a plenty of rainfall, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas.

“Flash flooding of low-lying roads and settlements [formal and informal], especially. Reduced visibility is expected due to the heavy downpours, slippery roads and possible major disruption of traffic flows due to flooded and damaged roads ,as well as difficult driving conditions.

“Disruption to essential services is also possible as well as danger to life due to fast-flowing streams,” said the SAWS of Potchefstroom and Mahikeng on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man prises crocodile’s jaws off his head to survive attack  28.1.2021
Limpopo cops find body of man ‘killed by crocodile’ 3.4.2020
Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists 11.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition