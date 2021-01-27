Environment 27.1.2021 04:31 pm

At least 1 ton worth of lobsters died due to Red Tide, says department

Citizen reporter
At least 1 ton worth of lobsters died due to Red Tide, says department

West Coast rock lobsters that died due to the Red Tide being collected. Picture: Cederberg Local Municipality

The Red Tide has moved to the Berg River estuary, which is now at risk of marine mortalities.

Around 1000kg of West Coast rock lobster died due to the Red Tide that took hold of the area in the Western Cape last weekend. 

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (Deff) said that since 16 January, there had not been more strandings, but warned that it was possible. 

The tide stretched along the northern shores of St Helena Bay to north of Lambert’s Bay, before moving south. It is currently located off the Berg River. 

Red Tide is a natural phenomenon caused by a buildup of microscopic algae. Some algal species are toxic to humans and other marine species. 

Red tides also cause oxygen depletion, which affects all marine creatures and can lead to mass mortalities. 

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay

“The flow of the bloom into the southern region of St Helena Bay means that there is unlikely to be further lobster mortalities of significance, owing to he smaller lobster populations in that region,” the department said. 

The Berg River estuary is now at risk of marine mortalities, however, Deff warned. 

Members of the public are urged not to consume any fish or shellfish washed ashore due to the tide, as this could pose serious health risks. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PICS: Toxic Red Tide sees mass lobster, crayfish strandings in Elands Bay  18.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition