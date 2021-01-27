Drive to revive river

More than 300 bags of recyclables were removed from a poly island which acts as a natural litter trap in the Hennops River in Centurion. Experts warn the heap of litter may be bad for the communities in the long run. Over the past weekend, the Hennops Revival organisation, along with other volunteers, removed about 330 bags from the poly island, of which 150 bags were just bottles and the remaining 180 bags of polystyrene. “It’s bizarre out there. That poly island has been at the bottom end of the Royal Hotel for years. There was another one there for...

“It’s bizarre out there. That poly island has been at the bottom end of the Royal Hotel for years. There was another one there for years which was probably three to four times bigger than this one. But it washed away. Now a new one has formed,” said Hennops Revival organisation founder Tarryn Johnston.

Johnston said the poly island was formed by trees that fell over and created a natural litter trap.

“We decided before the next rains come, let’s just get in there and try clean up because it’s colossal. It is just absolutely insane.”

Johnston said they went to the poly island to try and collect as much polystyrene and bottles as possible before the heavier-than-usual downpours due to the tropical cyclone Eloise hit the country.

“On two occasions during the clean up, volunteers fell through it. You can walk on it in most places because it is so dense.”

Johnston said the area was inaccessible by a machine which meant it had to be cleaned by hand.

“We went to clean up the polystyrene and plastic bottles which can be recycled so that it doesn’t wash downstream further.”

Johnston said the poly island was about 15m long and 25m wide across the river.

“Our thoughts are currently to keep the island because this is the best litter trap in the country right now and it’s a natural one.”

Kyle Odgers, from Kleenhealth, KleenUP Water, Sanitation and UPliftment Initiative, said communities were being affected by the polluted water.

“Rivers such as the Jukskei and Hennops flow to the Hartbeespoortdam that feeds the Brits community for drinking water. This is a direct impact of polluted water,” Odgers said.

Willem Snyman, founder of the Fresh NGO involved in various clean-ups of South Africa’s rivers, dams, and waterways, said they had been monitoring the poly island for five years.

Snyman said during the past weekend’s clean-up they managed to stabilise the island to stop it from washing further downstream.

He said the island helps catch the litter that washes downstream.

