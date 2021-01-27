 
 
Rhino poaching decrease criticised for being ‘smoke and mirrors’

Environment 23 hours ago

The source has alleged that corruption and lack of expertise within SANParks was rife, which impacts negatively on anti-poaching measures. 

Nica Richards
27 Jan 2021
05:10:34 PM
Rhino poaching decrease criticised for being 'smoke and mirrors'

A rhino carcass being investigated. Picture: Adam Cruise/Conservation Action Trust

The South African National Parks’ (SANParks’) reported decrease in rhino poaching has come under criticism from insiders, who say the released figures are nothing but “smoke and mirrors” meant to hide corruption within the entity. SANParks on Tuesday released their much-anticipated annual report, which includes a breakdown of figures regarding rhino poaching.  The presentation states that 303 rhinos were poached, “a significant reduction” of 21.6%.  SANParks’ target for 2019-2020 statistics was that no more than 500 animals be poached. The latest statistics indicate, SANParks said, to being 197 animals under the target.  The first six months of 2020 saw an...

