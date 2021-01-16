WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

There was pandemonium in the area on Saturday morning as family of four was left trapped in their house with their pets.

The Kroonvaal dam wall reportedly burst following heavy rains on Friday evening, leading to flooding along the Rietspruit, the Vaalweekblad reports.

While emergency services were on the scene, the elderly members of the family could not make it through the strong water.

At the same time, jet skis and boats could not reach the scene due to obstacles below the water level.

While nine dogs were rescued, the family had to sit tight and wait for the arrival of a military helicopter.

The helicopter arrived at around 11:30 and the family was successfully rescued.

1/3 A family from Rietspruit in Lochvaal had to be rescued by helicopter on Saturday 16 January 2021 after flooding in the area. Picture: Shane Pretorius 2/3 A family from Rietspruit in Lochvaal had to be rescued by helicopter on Saturday 16 January 2021 after flooding in the area. Picture: Shane Pretorius 3/3 A family from Rietspruit in Lochvaal had to be rescued by helicopter on Saturday 16 January 2021 after flooding in the area. Picture: Shane Pretorius

KZN severe thunderstorm warnings

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for a large part of northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This stretches from Volksrust and Newcastle to Richard’s Bay and Ponta do Ouro.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.