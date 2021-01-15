Environment 15.1.2021 09:33 am

Rooihartbees escapes from military grounds in Centurion

Danielle Garrett
Rooihartbees escapes from military grounds in Centurion

Rooihartbees

Le Roux said they plan to lure the animal onto a vehicle to transport it back to its enclosure inside military grounds, or they might have to dart the animal.

Residents in Centurion were surprised to see a rooihartbees running in the streets on Thursday morning.

JP le Roux from Monitor Net confirmed to Rekord that the rooihartbees had escaped from military grounds in the area over the weekend and that personnel working with the animals on the grounds have been searching for it since then.

“We managed to get the rooihartbees into the grounds of Hoërskool Eldoraigne which makes it a bit more manageable. But no one is in danger, and military rangers as well as nature reserve experts are on the way to handle the situation,” Le Roux said.

ALSO READ: Must-see: There’s a hippo in my pool!

Le Roux said they plan to lure the animal onto a vehicle to transport it back to its enclosure inside military grounds, or they might have to dart the animal.

“Luckily the school is still closed, this makes it easier to perhaps dart the animal if they needed to.”

“The entire situation is under control, we thank the residents of Centurion who assisted in concluding the situation,” Le Roux concluded.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition