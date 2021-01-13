Environment 13.1.2021 03:31 pm

Another earth tremor recorded in Gauteng

Vhahangwele Nemakonde
Picture: iStock.

This is the second tremor to be recorded in the province within a week.

A 2.2 magnitude tremor has been recorded near Randfontein in Gauteng on Wednesday.

According to preliminary data recorded on the Council for Geoscience website, the tremor took place at 2.31am.

Source: Council for Geoscience

Volcano Discovery also recorded a “minor earthquake” on its website.

It wrote: “Mag. 2.8 earthquake – West Rand District Municipality, Gauteng, 10.4 km northeast of Fochville, North West, South Africa, on Wednesday, 13 Jan 2021.”

Source: Volcano Discovery

This is the second tremor to be recorded in the province within a week.

Last, Friday, an earthquake was felt just after 8pm. It registered a preliminary 3.9 magnitude scale and the epicentre was located east of Klerksdorp.

ALSO READ: 3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Klerksdorp

ALSO READ: 3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Klerksdorp


