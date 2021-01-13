Environment 13.1.2021 11:14 am

Hyacinths continue to plague Presidents Dam despite numerous complaints

Johann Badenhorst
Hyacinths continue to plague Presidents Dam despite numerous complaints

Ramesh Sheodin by the hyacinth covered dam.

Nearby residents also complain about the foul stench produced by the plants.

Despite the numerous complaints from the public and media inquiries sent to the metro, very little has been done to address the hyacinth problem plaguing Presidents Dam.

Almost the entire surface of the dam is covered in hyacinth, making it unusable for the public. In addition, the invasive plant has caused massive amounts of fish to perish, allegedly due to lack of oxygen in the water.

Nearby residents also complain about the foul stench produced by the plants.

In mid-2020, the metro deployed an excavator machine in an attempt to halt the spread of the hyacinths. Residents allege they have only seen the excavator in operation on a couple of occasions, and complain about the discarded hyacinths the workers leave on the side of the dam.

ALSO READ: Rainy spell increases Vaal Dam levels

“I get the impression that the contractors have no will to remove them completely. The plants that are left behind continue to spread very quickly,” said Ward Clr Ramesh Sheodin.

“The plants that were removed are rotting on the edge of the lake. I am following up with the relevant officials on this matter.”

The metro had failed to respond to our inquiries at time of publication.

This article was republished from Springs Advertiser with permission 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition