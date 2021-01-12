Joburg, have you seen this hippo?

The Citizen is looking for the exact location of the so-called Fourways hippo and needs your help (from a safe distance).

Residents of Johannesburg first spotted the hippo when it was grazing in the suburbs on new year’s eve.

ALSO READ: Hip, hip, hippo on the loose in Joburg on NYE (video)

Speculation is rife that the hippo is in fact from Hartbeespoort, in which case its name is Harpo.

A Twitter user, Tshepang Koloko, claimed to have spotted it last night in Fourways.

Gotwe people in Fourways don’t pay their insurance and now Hippo is out and about to collect premiums ???? PS: stay safe. Apparently the animal is in the Fourways area. pic.twitter.com/VK8MnB9DH0 — Tshepang Koloko (@TshepangKoloko) January 11, 2021

The Klein Jukskei flows into the Crocodile River that feeds the Hartbeespoort Dam and it is possible that Harpo could have travelled upriver towards Gauteng.

The Gauteng department of agriculture has warned residents to be on the lookout for the hippo, noting that hippos are mostly herbivores, but have been known to get very aggressive.

“To date, the hippo has not caused any damage nor posed a threat to any human or animal lives. It is believed that the hippo originates from the Hartbeespoort Dam area and that if left in peace, will return voluntarily to the area of origin,” said the department.

The Citizen would like to photograph the hippo and needs the public’s assistance in this as hippos can walk vast distances in a short amount of time.

Please note, members of the public should not approach the hippo as it is a wild animal and dangerous.

If you have seen the Fourways/Hartbeespoort hippo, possibly named Harpo, please email online@citizen.co.za with the date, time and location of your sighting.

The Citizen will not be able to respond to all emails received but will endeavour to find the hippo and check on its wellbeing without getting injured ourselves.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.