3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Klerksdorp

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Klerksdorp area in North West on Friday night, the Council for Geoscience said.
Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said it struck at around 20:23 to the east of Klerksdorp.
Residents, who took to Twitter, described it as strong.
Further information was not immediately available.
Last year, a series of quakes shook parts of the country, including Cape Town. The council has a form that can be completed by people who felt the quake to help them pinpoint the effect it had.
