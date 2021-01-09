Environment 9.1.2021 09:00 am

3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Klerksdorp

News24Wire
Picture: iStock

The Council for Geoscience says it struck at around 8.23pm on Friday to the east of Klerksdorp.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Klerksdorp area in North West on Friday night, the Council for Geoscience said.

Spokesperson Mahlatse Mononela said it struck at around 20:23 to the east of Klerksdorp.

Residents, who took to Twitter, described it as strong.

Further information was not immediately available.

Last year, a series of quakes shook parts of the country, including Cape Town. The council has a form that can be completed by people who felt the quake to help them pinpoint the effect it had.

