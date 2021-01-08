El Niño and La Niña: What is the difference between the two climatic phenomena ?

Paris – Natural climate phenomena El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of a complex weather pattern so powerful that it can alter the global temperature.

Linked to ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean around the Equator, as well as atmospheric changes including winds and rainfall, these events play a significant part in Earth’s climate system.

Peruvian and Ecuadorian fishermen coined the term El Niño in the 19th Century for the arrival of an unusually warm ocean current off the coast just before Christmas. El Niño can refer to the baby Jesus in Spanish.

The name came to describe the phenomenon of surface water warming near the coasts of South America, while the periods of intensified cooling in the same region was called La Niña.

The phenomena can each last nine to 12 months and occur irregularly, every two to seven years, punctuated by neutral periods.

They vary in intensity and do not necessarily follow one another, so for example it is possible to have two El Niño events in succession separated by a neutral period.

Their effects are diverse and far-reaching.

An El Niño episode can cause reduced rainfall across parts of eastern Australia, Southeast Asia, India, southern Africa and northern Brazil, but wetter conditions over parts of South America, equatorial East Africa and the southern United States.

In many areas, La Niña causes the opposite.

The two phenomena can also cause substantial climate fluctuations – hotter for El Niño and cooler for La Niña.

In 2015 and 2016, a particularly intense El Niño stoked temperatures to make 2016 the hottest year ever recorded, with experts estimating that the phenomenon added between 0.1°C and 0.2°C.

Now 2020 has matched that heat record, but this time there was no El Niño. In fact, temperatures were at an all-time high despite the beginning of a La Niña period that started at the end of the summer.

While we do not know precisely what the effect of climate change is on these natural phenomena, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has said that it likely amplifies their impacts, particularly El Niño’s intense heat and greater rainfall.

Forecasting the beginning of an episode is now possible several months in advance, enabling some degree of preparation for agriculture or water management.

But on a warming planet, the WMO says the cooling effects of La Niña will likely not be sufficient to offset the rising temperatures caused by climate change.

“La Niña years now are warmer even than years with strong El Niño events of the past,” said WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas in October.

