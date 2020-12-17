WATCH: Three endangered African painted dogs collared

Animal non-profit organisation, Wildlife ACT, has collared three African painted dogs in KwaZulu-Natal in a bid to better understand the critically endangered species.

There are approximately 550 African painted dogs left in Africa and between 5000 and 6000 in the world, which makes them more endangered than white rhinos.

Wildlife ACT’s specialised monitor and node manager, Pippa Orpen, said daily monitoring of priority species allowed Wildlife ACT to keep an eye on population dynamics, movements, ecological influences, disease, snaring incidents and any human-wildlife conflict issues.

“The information gathered allows for informed decision making – both at the reserve and the species level. If the reasons for previous population declines are understood, management practices can be effectively adjusted, and in doing so, help to restore the population numbers.”

The African painted dogs from the Somkhanda pack were darted and fitted with either anti-snare or satellite collars, allowing the team on the ground to collect baseline data to better understand home ranges, daily movements, individual and pack behaviour and diet.

This information is then fed to reserve management to inform decision-making on the reserve. Depending on the species of animal, the collars can be customised with sensors to recognise different movement activity, temperature, and even mortality.

The fragmented landscape of KwaZulu-Natal, with protected areas being interspersed between agricultural and residential areas, made monitoring of populations of endangered species crucial to their long term success.

“If the size of our protected areas were to increase or we were able to establish new protected areas in wildlife corridors, we wouldn’t need to manage this endangered species as intensively as we do, but until that time we will need to assist them,” said Chris Kelly, Wildlife ACT’s co-Founder and director of species conservation.

