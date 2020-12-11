Environment 11.12.2020 03:17 pm

WATCH: Fishermen battle to release shark caught in trek net

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Fishermen battle to release shark caught in trek net

Picture: Screenshot

In another incident on Wednesday, a 2.5m female tiger shark washed up on the main beach at Alkantstrand.

Excitement filled the Fish Hoek Beach in the Western Cape after a shark was rescued and released back into the water on Wednesday.

The shark was ensnared in the fishermen’s trek net with other fish, and it took effort and teamwork to release it back into the water.

In a video shared on the Fish Hoek Beach Facebook page, fishermen and beachgoers work together as they struggle to free the shark.

In the end, they save it, and release it.

Watch the video below.

In another incident on Wednesday, a 2.5m female tiger shark washed up on the main swimming beach at Alkantstrand, Richards Bay.

There is a possibility that the shark had recently given birth. The carcass was removed by KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employees and will be transported to the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) in Durban for investigation.

The KZN Marine Stranding Network was also notified of the washed up shark.

PICS: Venomous sea snake washes up on Umhlanga Beach

The shark nets at Alkantstrand are back in place, and have been for some weeks, after having been removed while the beaches were closed during lockdown.

Additional reporting by the Zululand Observer

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition