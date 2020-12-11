WATCH: Fishermen battle to release shark caught in trek net

Excitement filled the Fish Hoek Beach in the Western Cape after a shark was rescued and released back into the water on Wednesday.

The shark was ensnared in the fishermen’s trek net with other fish, and it took effort and teamwork to release it back into the water.

In a video shared on the Fish Hoek Beach Facebook page, fishermen and beachgoers work together as they struggle to free the shark.

In the end, they save it, and release it.

In another incident on Wednesday, a 2.5m female tiger shark washed up on the main swimming beach at Alkantstrand, Richards Bay.

There is a possibility that the shark had recently given birth. The carcass was removed by KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board employees and will be transported to the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) in Durban for investigation.

The KZN Marine Stranding Network was also notified of the washed up shark.

The shark nets at Alkantstrand are back in place, and have been for some weeks, after having been removed while the beaches were closed during lockdown.

Additional reporting by the Zululand Observer

