Tiger shark washes up on Richards Bay beach

A 2.5m female tiger shark washed up on the main swimming beach at Alkantstrand early yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

There is a possibility that the shark had recently given birth.The carcass was removed by KZN Sharksboard Richards Bay employees and will be transported to the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) in Durban for investigation.

The KZN Marine Stranding Network was also notified of the washed up shark.

The shark nets at Alkantstrand are back in place, and have been for some weeks, after having been removed while the beaches were closed during lockdown.

