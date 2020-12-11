Tiger shark washes up on Richards Bay beach

Environment 11.12.2020 09:21 am

Tamlyn Jolly
The tiger shark washed up on Alkantstrand on Wednesday morning PHOTO: Terence Bloem

The washed up shark carcass was found at 6am on Wednesday morning

A 2.5m female tiger shark washed up on the main swimming beach at Alkantstrand early yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

There is a possibility that the shark had recently given birth.The carcass was removed by KZN Sharksboard Richards Bay employees and will be transported to the Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) in Durban for investigation.

The KZN Marine Stranding Network was also notified of the washed up shark.

The shark nets at Alkantstrand are back in place, and have been for some weeks, after having been removed while the beaches were closed during lockdown.

This article was republished from Zululand Observer with permission

