Didiza announces locust outbreak in parts of South Africa

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, has announced that there are locust outbreaks in three provinces.

According to the department, the locusts are prevalent in the Free State, the Northern Cape and the Western Cape.

“Control measures are currently being implemented to curb the spread of the locusts,” the department said in a statement.

“The current strong winds are aiding the flight and spread of the locusts.”

Didiza urged farmers and farmer organisations to alert the department if they spotted locusts and to work with officials on the ground to curb the spread of the locusts.

The department has already dispatched a team of specialists to the affected provinces to work with provincial agriculture and rural development officials, the Agricultural Research Council and farmer organisations.

Farmers and members of the public are advised to report the visibility of locusts in their areas to the following departmental officials: Gert Greyvenstein on 082 451 4860, Vuyokazi Mpumlwana on 084 760 8176 and Ikalafeng Kgakatsi on 072 198 9882.

