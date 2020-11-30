Do not treat snake bites with home remedies, expert warns

Theunis Victor, snake catcher and expert from Modimolle, warns residents to be especially careful when working in the garden.

“Look carefully where you step or prune a branch. Keep plots clean and remove garden waste and construction debris, because it provides natural shelter for snakes,” he warns.

He recommends that people prune branches and shrubs to keep the area next to windows clean.

“When you come across a snake, stand still or move slowly backwards. Keep your eyes on the snake and look for characteristic features to explain later,” he said.

According to Victor, one should try to keep someone who has been bitten by a snake as calm as possible so that their heart rate does not increase.

Remove watches, rings and bracelets before swelling. Do not make sudden movement and get to a hospital for emergency treatment as soon as possible. This is where the information about the hose helps to determine the necessary serum. If a snake has spit in someone’s eyes, immediately rinse the eyes with cold water and get medical help as soon as possible. People who go on vacation and spend time outdoors and in nature should be especially on the lookout for snakes.

“Shake out your bed and shoes, do not walk around barefoot at night, use a flashlight and keep tents closed,” he warns.

He warns people not to try to treat snake bites themselves with home remedies.

Snake bites can only be treated by trained medical staff and each snake bite’s treatment can differ drastically. Residents who come across snakes are advised to call an expert snake catcher to remove and relocate the reptile.

In Bela-Bela, people can call Rudi Janse van Vuuren at tel. 082 045 6427 or for Jan Louis Jacobs at tel. 064 531 2473.

At Modimolle, residents can call Theunis Victor at tel. 082 823 6910 or LD Pienaar at tel 072 475 6414.

This article was translated from Afrikaans and originally appeared on Die Pos

