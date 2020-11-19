KZN dam levels rise slightly, residents urged to use water sparingly

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) department of water and sanitation (DWS) has urged communities to use water sparingly, despite the dam levels slightly increasing this week.

Dam levels in the province have been deteriorating in the past few months.

National Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the dam levels increased to 52.7% this week from 52.0% last week.

“The increase is like a mere drop in the ocean, hence we call on residents to increase their efforts to use water sparingly,” he said.

Ratau noted that Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala were due to hand over the uMshwathi Secondary Bulk and Primary Reticulation Supply Scheme on Sunday, 22 November, in order to provide water relief in different parts of the province.

“This is one of the many ways the department is implementing long-term solutions to address water scarcity concerns in the province. We are working very closely with all spheres of government to ensure that people are able to have access clean running water,” he said.

Ratau said the uMshwathi scheme comprised of four phases which would in the end benefit more than 3000 households.

“The larger part of the project is mainly farms who will also be supplied by the bulk water pipelines,” he added.

He further said that the phases include the Trustfeed reticulation supply, Mpolweni, Thokozani and Claridge water reticulation supply, and the Swayimane reticulation upgrade.

“As we move with the implementation of long-term projects, we urge members of the community to stop vandalising water infrastructure and also report water leaks to their local municipalities,” he said.

This week’s dam level status in KZN:

Dam Status last week Status this week

Albert-Falls – 28.4% 28.7%

Hazelmere – 39.1% 42.9%

Spring Grove – 37.3% 39.9%

Klipfontein – 41.6% 42.3%

Pongolapoort – 39.6% 39.2%

Mearns – 101.2% 101.1%

Goedertrouw – 51.3% 54.3%

Ntshingwayo – 66.5% 69.7%

Zaaihoek – 48.2% 48.2%

Spioenkop – 82.1% 86.4%

Inanda – 77.9% 79.5%

Midmar – 90.9% 91.5%

