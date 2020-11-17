‘No cause for panic,’ Council for Geoscience says after 3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Cape Town

Residents have been left in fear after a 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Cape Town in the early hours of this morning.

According to preliminary data recorded on the Council for Geoscience website, the earthquake occurred 60km off the Cape Town coastline, sparking speculations of a tsunami warning.

Because of its shallow depth and vicinity to densely inhabited areas as well as the fact that earthquakes are not common here, many people felt weak shaking in up to approximately 100 km distance from the epicentre, reported Volcano Discovery.

“As well, because the crust of the area is composed of dense, old rock, the propagation of seismic waves is facilitated and quakes can be more widely felt than in most other areas of the world.”

However, the Council for Geoscience, in a statement on Tuesday morning, said there was no cause for panic.

“Many reports have been received from residents who have reportedly experienced the tremor during this time. It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean. Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the public that there is no cause for panic,” said the Council for Geoscience.

Residents have taken to social media to share their experience of the incident.

