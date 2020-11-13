 
 
Dumped PPE still surfacing in Hennops River

She said tossing such a large quantity of these items into the river had a huge environmental impact.

Marizka Coetzer
13 Nov 2020
05:00:41 AM
Dumped PPE still surfacing in Hennops River

PPE gloves can be sen in the Hennops river near the Irene Golf Club where someone over the weekend dumped a truckload of gloves into the river, 3 August 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Volunteers are still cleaning out dumped personal protective equipment (PPE) from the Hennops River after thousands of medical gloves were found in it in August. Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng health spokesperson Jack Bloom said it was disappointing that nothing had come of the investigation into the dumped PPE. In August, 11 black refuse bags filled with well over a thousand unopened boxes of single-use hospital medical gloves were discovered dumped in the river. “The department of health must not think we have forgotten about it,” Bloom said. At the time, the DA said it seemed someone was trying to get...

