Why is Sasol ignoring climate risk resolutions?

Environment 20 hours ago

For the third year in a row, Sasol has refused to table climate change-related resolutions. 

Nica Richards
12 Nov 2020
04:30:39 PM
Photo for illustration. Sasol's total emissions in 2019 were around 108.8 megatons of carbon dioxide. Picture: iStock

Energy and chemical giant Sasol is one of 100 companies responsible for 71% of the world’s industrial greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but is playing hardball on complying with tabling its climate change-related resolutions. Since 1988, Sasol has consistently contributed to GHG emissions, with its Secunda plant identified as the world’s largest single point-source GHG emitter.  Although it disclosed its emissions in annual reports, shareholders calling for it to commit to the Paris Agreement are being prevented from tabling proposed climate risk-related resolutions.  One of these is Just Share SA, a non-profit activist shareholder. Executive director Tracey Davies explained that Sasol’s...

