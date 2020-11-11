Mantashe’s new nuclear plan ‘passes the buck’ to future generations, won’t help current crisis

PREMIUM!
Mantashe’s new nuclear plan ‘passes the buck’ to future generations, won’t help current crisisEnvironment 2 hours ago
Nowhere in the IRP for 2019/20 does it state that a new nuclear project will take place. Making way for 2,500 MW of nuclear power is ‘the wrong decision, and high risk.’
