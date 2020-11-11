 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mantashe’s new nuclear plan ‘passes the buck’ to future generations, won’t help current crisis

Environment 2 hours ago

Nowhere in the IRP for 2019/20 does it state that a new nuclear project will take place. Making way for 2,500 MW of nuclear power is ‘the wrong decision, and high risk.’ 

Nica Richards
11 Nov 2020
06:00:57 PM
PREMIUM!
Mantashe’s new nuclear plan ‘passes the buck’ to future generations, won’t help current crisis

SA’s Koeberg nuclear plant. File Picture: Gallo Images

A request from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe is currently being processed by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa). Mantashe’s request is to build 2,500 MW of new nuclear capacity in South Africa, after a request for information was published in September.  Nuclear ‘unlikely’ by 2030 Energy exert Chris Yelland reassured that Mantashe’s draft ministerial determination is only one step of a long process, which means the likelihood of a new nuclear power plant in working order in the country by 2030 is unlikely.  “Nuclear is still a long shot. I wouldn’t...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.