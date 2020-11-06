Agriculture dept springs into action to manage locust outbreak

With maize fields in the Free State under threat due to the brown locust outbreak, the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development says it is being dealt with accordingly.

The matter was discussed during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting on agriculture, land reform and rural development on Friday.

The brown locust outbreak has already threatened parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

The Northern Cape is the worst hit of the provinces, with close to one million hectares of land over 10 districts damaged the outbreak, Jacaranda FM reported.

According to the agriculture department’s climate change and disaster management director, Dr Ikalafeng Kgakatsi, the outbreak was being managed with measures put in place at least twice a day.

Kgakatsi said locust control officers were provided with insecticides, protective clothing and spray pumps to assist in managing the outbreak, with 10 district officers already dispatched to different areas.

“The current locust outbreak is under control where we are controlling it on a daily basis. The control normally happens in the morning and in the evening. We are thinking of doing this control throughout this season,” he said.

Locusts are a threat to harvesting as a swarm of them are able to eat in one day food meant to feed 35,000 people, according to Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations’ regional emergency agronomist, Sina Luchen.

