The dangers of landfill fires

There have been several fires at landfill sites in South Africa so far this year, burning hazardous heaps of compost.

Because landfill sites are so integral to the waste economy, preventing these fires at all costs is essential.

According to a GreenCape report released this year, the waste economy has the potential to divert up to 20 million tonnes of waste by 2023.

It contributed R24.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016, providing 36,000 formal and 80,000 informal jobs. The sector is ripe with potential, with the report saying anticipated spin-offs could include 45,000 additional formal and 82,000 indirect jobs, and 4300 small businesses.

Preventing landfill blazes

Waste management company Averda’s Reg Gerber, its Vlakfontein landfill manager, said that a number of factors can cause landfill fires.

From arson to the exposure of materials on site, as well as longer days in warm summer weather, flames can even be sparked by broken glass shards which act as a magnifying glass.

Gerber said the combination of warm, dry weather can also create “an atmosphere in which the reckless dumping of a mixture of chemicals could lead to spontaneous combustion”.

Preventing these fires starts with paying attention to what is sent to a landfill site, Gerber said. Recklessly dumping known fire starters, such as hot ash or coal, should be avoided, as well as any hazardous chemical waste.

“I urge businesses and members of the public to pay extreme caution when disposing of chemicals and never to include them as part of normal domestic refuse. They need to be disposed of in a legally regulated manner which eliminates the potential of fires that can cause pollution and environmental damage,” Gerber said.

He explained that a well-run site ensured its landfill was covered up so that no reuse got exposed to the elements, potentially starting a fire.

Sites that are run well also have trained firefighters as part of their team, to ensure a quick response should a fire break out.

“It boils down to proper preparation being done.”

The effects of landfill fires

Gerber referred to a landfill fire in Pietermaritzburg earlier this year, which resulted in residents living near the site being advised to evacuate their homes.

“An air quality report released following the fire revealed that high levels of cancer-causing chemicals were present in the air even four days after the fire was extinguished,” Gerber said.

In Roodepoort, a compost heap smouldered for close to four weeks, after a fire broke out in September.

It was reported that the fire started after an electrical transformer caught fire and exploded.

The fire presented serious health concerns, with residents reporting thick smoke entering their homes and businesses.

Although the fire was eventually extinguished, windy weather conditions and firefighters reportedly “learning as they go” delayed efforts. Eventually, a number of companies and authorities had to work together to put out the fire.

Gerber said the effects of a fire breaking out on a landfill site depended on the kinds of materials disposed of, and the size of the fire.

“On landfill sites, it could potentially burn down into the ground which has the effect of creating deep caverns of burning material. It destabilises the top-soil and we have seen examples where the ground caves in and equipment can fall into the cavern.”

Gerber said the most serious effect of fires was the damage they caused to landfill site liners. Liners prevent any pollutants from seeping into groundwater networks.

If this happens, Gerber said the potential environmental damage could be “disastrous”.

Luckily, following South Africa’s environmental management legislations can curb potentially disastrous fires.

“My recommendation is that everyone become familiar with these regulations. If you are sending any waste to a landfill site, make sure the site is properly managed and regularly audited. We all have a part to play in preventing landfill fires,” Gerber said.

Compiled by Nica Richards

