Why paper straws are better

Environment

Litter chokes turtles and seals, kills birds, and ends up in the fish we consume.

Nica Richards
04 Nov 2020
04:57:03 AM
Single-use plastic is a serious threat to marine life. Image: Twitter/@yoongijung

If current waste management trends continue, it is estimated that 12,000 million metric tons of plastic waste will litter landfills or nature by 2050. This according to a study published in 2017, which revealed at the time that no commonly used plastics are biodegradable. These days, biodegradable plastic is becoming more mainstream. But according to Plastics SA, this should not be seen as “a quick-fix solution to the country’s litter problems”. The organisation advocates for the use of traditional plastic, arguing that these items are recycled, which reduces landfill pressure, as opposed to oxo-biodegradable products, which risk contaminating the recycling...

