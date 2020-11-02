Nature programme trains the environmentalists of tomorrow 

A biological diversity programme is being run for the second time that aims to train as many disadvantaged youths to become the future custodians.

The timing could not have been better, after it was revealed that not one country was able to achieve even one of the 20 objectives set out in the Aichi Biodiversity Targets of 2010.

Targets set out in the programme aim to conserve biological diversity, use its components sustainably and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from genetic resources. They were meant to be recognised by 2020.

The skills development is run by the Delta Environmental Centre (DEC), on behalf of the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries’ environmental protection and infrastructure programmes.

This year, a total of 900 young people from peri-urban and rural areas in 37 municipalities were trained in the environmental education, training and development practice (EETDP)-SETA accredited programme.

Last year, 856 previously unemployed youth from 46 municipalities across the country benefitted from the programme.

Youths who completed the EETDP earned 86 credits on level five, said DEC CEO Malusi Vatsha.

Youths from communities across the country took part, spending 70% of their time as assistant teachers and helping schools plant trees and manage waste.

All participants received equipment at the end of the programme such as personal protective equipment and gardening tools. Schools that hosted the participants received plants and compost.

“The programme was successfully implemented and concluded as the training outcomes were endorsed by the SETA, which led to participants being awarded with a statement of results and certificates,” Vatsha said.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

