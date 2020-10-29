WATCH: Snakes alive! And by the threes.

Social media users have praised three men for their bravery in trying to constrain a python.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter this week, three men can be seen trying to pull the reptile by its tail in a battle that they seem to have lost as it tried to bite one of them.

As they continue to battle the massive reptile, one of the men resorts to a garden pick, though it is not used as a woman spectator asks.

“Don’t kill him,” says the woman, as another spectator is shocked by the size of the snake.

“You must pull him away,” says one of the men.

It was unclear where and when the snake was found, although the video was shared on social media on on Wednesday.

Watch the video below:

Vhanna vhana mbilu ya tombo havha????????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gdjPZLFpom — BLACK RHINO LWENDO (@BlackLwendo) October 28, 2020

In a separate incident, snake rescuer Nick Evans caught three cobras together in the Moseley area in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this week.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “When we arrived, the caller said that she had seen two heads popping out of the hiding place. A pair of cobras- how exciting It is mating season after all!

“I shone a torch in under the concrete slab. We could see a whole lot of snake! We thought that these were either two really big cobras, or that there could be more than two. Surely there weren’t more than two? I’ve only seen pairs together, not more than that.

“We were looking at two heads, among the body of cobra, when suddenly, a third head emerged! I just started screaming like an overly-excited child, ‘Three cobras! There’s three cobras!’, I was in disbelief! I had a smile stretching from ear to ear!”

He managed to retrieve all three of them safely.

