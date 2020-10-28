VIDEO: Wildlife ACT celebrates 12 years of conservation success

Twelve years ago a chance encounter between two conservationists from KwaZulu-Natal and an advertising executive in Cape Town led to the formation of non-profit Wildlife ACT.

A productive conversation on biodiversity conservation efforts and increased challenges ensued that led to the formation of the organisation.

Celebrations are somewhat subdued this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is not a year synonymous with rejoicing, but considering the immense efforts put in by Widlife ACT’s dedicated team, partners and supporters to keep its crucial conservation work going during this global pandemic, it is the perfect time to look back on those past significant achievements worth celebrating – to inspire all of us as we collectively move into this uncertain future,” said Wildlife ACT managing director Mark Gerrard.

Conservation work, Gerrard said, is “driven by passion”.

“Long hours with early mornings and late nights, sleeves rolled up and hands dirty, long distances covered and funds stretched” is how he described a typical day in the life of the Wildlife ACT team.

So far, Wildlife ACT has logged an incredible 209 508 hours in the field, by air, foot and vehicle.

But the conservation landscape, especially in Africa, is dire.

Conservation budgets, impoverished rural communities sidelined by historic conservation initiatives, increased poaching and shrinking protected areas are just some of the challenges.

But the team knows that they have to keep going, because information is integral to managing wildlife and protected areas.

“Information is key – you cannot conserve what you don’t know – and it is through this lens that Wildlife ACT works to implement strategic monitoring and research to inform and enable effective conservation management of wildlife”, said Wildlife ACT co-founder and director of species conservation Chris Kelly.

“Understanding the local landscape and how it fits into the global context is crucial to implement successful Africa-centric, people-orientated models to drive wild area expansion.”

Wildlife ACT has monitored nine different species, fitted 815 tracking devises, relocated more than 800 animals, rescued and treated more than 145 snared or wounded animals and has more than 3 500 volunteers.

They have also reached more than 82 000 local children and adults through educational camps, lessons and game drives in the hopes of “inspiring a new generation of conservationists”.

“The Covide-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on us as an organisation. However, taking the positives out of the situation, it has forced us to use our strengths and be innovative.

“It has strengthened partnerships and collaboration in the region and it will hopefully build our resilience as we put our heads forward to tackle the global good that is wildlife conservation,” Gerrard said.

Video credit: The Safari Media Co with Love Africa Marketing

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

