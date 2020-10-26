 
 
Hartbeespoort Dam: Battle against weeds goes on

Environment

Water hyacinths have been present in SA since 1910

Nica Richards
26 Oct 2020
04:49:34 AM
A view of the Hartbeespoort Dam after sluice gates were opened. Image: Kormorant

A new study by Rhodes University’s Centre for Biological Control (CBC) has revealed the likelihood of completely eradicating the water hyacinths plaguing Hartbeespoort Dam is growing increasingly slim. Although the study said the weeds can potentially be managed below a level that is damaging so that the dam can stay open for use, the size of the dam and the amount of seeds scattered in the area means “we have to learn to live with water hyacinth”. Water hyacinths are indigenous to the Amazon basin, but have spread rapidly around the world, and are today branded by the Agricultural Research...

