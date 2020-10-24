Environment 24.10.2020 04:52 pm

Vaal Dam below 30%, no restrictions on horizon

Levels at the Vaal dam which is Gauteng's main water supply, dropped to below 49.47% pictured on, 22 October 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The dam was measured at 30%.

The Vaal Dam is expected to drop below 30% of its capacity this week. However, no water restrictions will be necessary, says the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The dam was measured at 30% this week, confirmed department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau, and was expected to fall lower in the coming days.

While the level was not unusual for this time of year, it had fallen more quickly than expected, Ratau added.

However, no restrictions were planned as the water system, made up of 14 dams, still had enough reserves.

“Our reserve dam, Sterkfontein, is at 94%. Only when the Vaal Dam falls between 25% and 20%, would we draw from this reserve as and when needed. We last drew from the reserve dam in 2015,” he said.

Added to this, the rainy season had already started and the department expected more water in the system over the next few weeks.

