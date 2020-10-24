Vaal Dam levels falling below 30% does not mean ‘day zero’, says department

Prolonged spells of hot weather coupled with a lack of rainfall has led to Vaal Dam falling dramatically.

The last update on Friday shows that the Vaal Dam is currently at 29.6%, according to Rand Water.

Gauteng residents are urged to save water where they can.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) released a statement on Friday assuring Gauteng residents that “the province is not facing an imminent day zero.”

“As the Department tasked with ensuring water security, we do not have a such a concept as “day zero”, but rather are keen to ensure that the system does not fail.”

The DWS also explained that just because Vaal Dam levels are low does not mean instant, severe water shortages.

This is because the Vaal Dam is one of 14 others that form part of the Integrated Vaal River System.

“The Vaal Dam should not be seen in isolation but within the context of the system which is in a relatively stable state, floating above the neutral 50% mark at 55.4%.

“Gauteng are at comfortable levels.”

If need be, the department can tap into the system’s reserve dams, the Sterkfontein Dam, currently at 94.3%, the Grootdraai Dam, which is at 75.9%, or the Bloemhof Dam, sitting at 86.2%.

However, consumers are still urged to remain conscious that South Africa is a water-scarce country, and to save water where they can.

Here are some tips to help you save water:

Turn the tap off when brushing your teeth;

When washing your hands, rinse them, turn the tap off to soap them, and rinse. Do not leave the water running;

Put a bucket in your shower to collect water while you wait for it to heat up. Use that water in your garden, instead of a hose pipe;

Avoid washing your vehicles when dam levels are low. If you do, use a bucket instead of a hose pipe; and

Follow the old saying, “If it’s yellow, let it mellow, if it’s brown, flush it down.”

Living sustainably is not always easy or convenient, but everyone trying to save water where they can will make a difference.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

