Expect wetter, cooler weather this summer

PREMIUM!
Expect wetter, cooler weather this summerEnvironment 1 hour ago
The possible return of La Niña may be good news for food security, as drought in the past seven years has spelt dire circumstances for farmers in the Northern and Eastern Cape.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds