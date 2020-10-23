 
 
Expect wetter, cooler weather this summer

The possible return of La Niña may be good news for food security, as drought in the past seven years has spelt dire circumstances for farmers in the Northern and Eastern Cape.

23 Oct 2020
04:43:22 PM
Expect wetter, cooler weather this summer

Weather predictions are for higher than normal summer rainfall due to El Niña. Picture: Michel Bega

Last year was one of the hottest on record for South Africa since 1951, an average of 1.1°C warmer than between 1981 and 2010. Warmer weather brought with it persistent dry conditions, with the western part of South Africa receiving less than 50% of its normal rainfall. This forms part of the country’s seven-year drought, which spelt disaster for many farming regions in the Northern and Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service revealed in its annual state of the climate findings. The country is experiencing a weak La Niña effect where cool waters build up in the eastern Pacific....

