Whale carcass washes up ashore near along Jeffreys Bay coastline

News24 Wire
Picture: Luke Patterson

‘As a precaution, we are appealing to bathers, surfers and paddlers to be cautious along the coastline between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.’

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has warned swimmers and paddlers to be on high alert after the carcass of a southern right whale washed up on the shore along the Jeffreys Bay coastline on Friday.

According to NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon, surfers and paddlers at Jeffreys Bay, as well as the coastline between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth, should be cautious after the whale carcass washed ashore at Kabeljous near Jeffreys Bay.

Lambinon said whale carcasses usually lead to increased shark activity, and while no increased shark activity had been witnessed at this stage, it was normal for this to happen.

“As a precaution, we are appealing to bathers, surfers and paddlers to be cautious along the coastline between Tsitsikamma and Port Elizabeth.”

