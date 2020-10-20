 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

VIDEO: SA’s rivers becoming like septic tanks

Environment 1 day ago

A water treatment expert says it is not uncommon for the water quality in some of our rivers to be comparable to that of untreated domestic sewage.

Marizka Coetzer
20 Oct 2020
06:48:26 PM
PREMIUM!
VIDEO: SA’s rivers becoming like septic tanks

Hennops Revival clean up the Hennops river as it flows throught the Irene Country Club, 20 October 2020. Hennops revival is a NPO that dedicates itself to cleaning the Hennops river and creating awareness of this natural resource as well as creating jobs for the surrounding communities. Picture: Neil McCartney

Water experts say the rivers around us are all turning into septic tanks after black and rancid smelling water was discovered at the Centurion Lake during a clean-up of the Hennops river at the weekend. Volunteers from the Hennops Revival, a Centurion-based NPO, made the shocking discovery when they removed tons of waste from the black water hiding under a white blanket of illegally dumped plastic and polystyrene on 18 October. “It is believed this is the result of massive illegal dumping upstream, and possibly used in building,” said Tarryn  Johnston, founder of Hennops Revival. He said about 120 tons...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.