VIDEO: SA’s rivers becoming like septic tanks

PREMIUM!
VIDEO: SA’s rivers becoming like septic tanksEnvironment 1 day ago
A water treatment expert says it is not uncommon for the water quality in some of our rivers to be comparable to that of untreated domestic sewage.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds