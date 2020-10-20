SA’s rivers becoming like septic tanks

Water experts say the rivers around us are all turning into septic tanks after black and rancid smelling water was discovered at the Centurion Lake during a clean-up of the Hennops river at the weekend. Volunteers from the Hennops Revival, a Centurion-based NPO, made the shocking discovery when they removed tons of waste from the black water hiding under a white blanket of illegally dumped plastic and polystyrene on 18 October. “It is believed this is the result of massive illegal dumping upstream, and possibly used in building,” said Tarryn Johnston, founder of Hennops Revival. He said about 120 tons...

Water experts say the rivers around us are all turning into septic tanks after black and rancid smelling water was discovered at the Centurion Lake during a clean-up of the Hennops river at the weekend.

Volunteers from the Hennops Revival, a Centurion-based NPO, made the shocking discovery when they removed tons of waste from the black water hiding under a white blanket of illegally dumped plastic and polystyrene on 18 October.

“It is believed this is the result of massive illegal dumping upstream, and possibly used in building,” said Tarryn Johnston, founder of Hennops Revival.

He said about 120 tons of waste was removed by volunteers and the NPO’s sponsors in conjunction with the City of Tshwane.

“While unblocking the channels under the bridge a large number of tiny pieces of Styrofoam escaped as the water began to rush through the opening… It was heartbreaking to see.”

Johnston’s team removed an additional 50 to 70 tons of waste when they discovered the “dark looking water” from the lake.

“Contrary to popular belief, we don’t believe this was caused by recyclers. They also do not recycle polystyrene,” he said.

“This is what is called black water,” said Anthony Turton, professor at the Centre for Environmental Management at the University of Free State.

He said the dark colour is due to the high organic load in the water that decomposes the oxygen levels in the water leaving it dead and rotten. He said this is due to the dumping of raw sewage.

“The river then becomes a septic tank.”

Lorren de Kock, project manager for the circular plastic economy programme for The World Wide Fund for Nature SA, said illegal dumping is a big problem.

“Polystyrene is a problematic item because it so lightweight and cost too much to recycle. It is also very cheap to purchase.”

Dr Gina Pocock, a specialist consultant for Waterlab, said it was not uncommon for the water quality in our rivers to be comparable to that of medium to high strength untreated domestic sewage.

“The state of our rivers has reached crisis point,” Pocock said.

