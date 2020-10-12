 
 
Southern Africa’s locust outbreaks not a plague – yet

Environment 3 days ago

Climate change will increase the frequency of abnormal weather, will likely cause more severe drought and floods, and will therefore likely spur on intensified locust outbreaks, experts have warned.

Nica Richards
12 Oct 2020
10:39:22 AM
Locust outbreaks are not new in southern Africa. The brown locust is endemic to Namibia and the Karoo. But over the past 50 years, despite modern insecticides, locust outbreaks have intensified, and there are less years where activity is low. Photo for illustration: iStock

In February, a warning was issued confirming that a brown locust outbreak was in full force in Namibia and the Karoo region of South Africa.  Locust outbreaks are not new in southern Africa. The brown locust is endemic to Namibia and the Karoo. But over the past 50 years, despite modern insecticides, locust outbreaks have intensified, and there are less years where activity is low.  Agricultural Research Council research team manager Roger Price revealed that South Africa usually experiences more locust outbreaks than any of our neighbouring countries, but we are lucky in that outbreaks are contained to the Karoo...

