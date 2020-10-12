Southern Africa’s locust outbreaks not a plague – yet

PREMIUM!
Southern Africa’s locust outbreaks not a plague – yetEnvironment 3 days ago
Climate change will increase the frequency of abnormal weather, will likely cause more severe drought and floods, and will therefore likely spur on intensified locust outbreaks, experts have warned.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert
Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?