VIDEO: Ostrich chases down cyclist group’s frontman

An ostrich was filmed gunning for the number one spot as it joined a group cyclists on a race through the peloton at the Cape Point Nature Park in Cape Town.

Daniel Sass, who took the video, said he was “absolute awe” of the ostrich’s “awkward” running style when he noticed that the bird was chasing down the group’s strongest rider.

“As we rolled through the hills and took in all the beauty we noticed a strange bird running with the peloton. I then realised that an ostrich was chasing down our strongest rider, Ben, ‘nobody can catch Ben’,” Sass said.

“But, wow have you seen the quads on that ostrich! I thought to myself as I reached for my phone and started filming. I maneuvered my way past other riders and captured this Ben-ostrich showdown.

“As I tracked the blazing bird with my phone with one hand on the handlebars I was in absolute awe of its awkward running style,” he told Great Stock Features.

Sass even nearly fell off his bicycle while he was taking the video.

“The ostrich then crossed the road recklessly right in front of me and in my kind the angry bird was about to deliver a knockout strike right off my bike – this is where the filming gets sketchy,” he said.

The cyclist, however, said the ostrich eventually slowed and abandoned the race after Ben picked up his pace.

“To end the race, Ben put down the power and took the poor ostrich’s physiology way above what it could handle.

“The ostrich then gave up and resumed its peaceful Sunday routines on the lush hills of Africa,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.