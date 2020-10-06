VIDEO: Green mamba rescued amid increased snake activity

Two mamba snakes were released back into nature amid the increased snake activity this spring.

Rescued by Crocworld Conservation Centre’s reptile curator James Wittstock, the two snakes’ – a male green mamba and a male black mamba – DNA samples were taken at the centre to contribute to an ongoing study on black and green mamba genetics.

Wittstock, who has been busy with a number of snake rescue calls, said the black mamba was rescued after team members from Umzinto Water Works reported sightings of the snake in a bathroom last week.

Wittstock said he managed to carefully remove the 2.45m male snake and take it back to the centre before it was released.

Meanwhile, the green mamba was rescued a few days later after the black mamba was spotted.

Wittstock said he was called out to Renishaw farm in Scottburgh by another Crocworld Conservation Centre employee who happened to be on site.

“There were men cutting the grass and they noticed a green mamba coiled around a reed, at about eye-level,” recalled Wittstock, who took the opportunity to educate the workmen about this particular snake species.

“The 1.96m male green mamba was also taken back to the centre before being safely released into a natural habitat.”

In a separate incident, snake catcher Nick Evans was called to a Glenwood home in KwaZulu-Natal to remove a snake that found itself caught in a hamster’s cage last month.

Evans received a call from a young man in the Carrington Heights area (Glenwood) who had gone to check on his younger sister’s pet Russian Dwarf Hamster, as she was away, the Highway Mail reported.

Inside the cage was a black mamba and no hamster.

“We arrived and saw the mamba checking us out, head raised, looking very nervous. It was a bizarre sight, although very sad for the family I’m sure.

“What was this guy going to say to his poor sister? That’s an awkward conversation. But he had no hard feelings towards the mamba, which I appreciate,” said Evans.

Fellow snake-rescuer Duncan Slabbert placed the cage on a nearby bed and carefully opened the top of the cage.

Evans reached in with the tongs and soon after had it secured in his hands. He said the snake was about 1.1m long, healthy and had an obvious bulge.

