Effects of human-made climate change

Environment

Currently, the earth uses both aqua and plant systems to recycle carbon dipxice and return oxygen.

Costa Mokola
01 Oct 2020
04:50:11 AM
Answers around climate change are not going to come out of a spreadsheet. Image: Shutterstock

Our current human activities, from air pollution to deforestation, have had devastating effects on the planet’s ecosystem and this has been most rampant since the industrial revolution. We have produced greenhouse gasses which have warmed up the planet at an alarming rate, resulting in climate change, which means there are dangers ahead for our oceans, food supplies, weather and our general health. As the ice at the polar caps melts due to warmer temperatures, the coastal regions that are currently occupied can eventually be submerged because the extra water held in glaciers causes sea levels to rise, flooding these coastal...

