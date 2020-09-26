Environment 26.9.2020 09:41 pm

Parts of Cape Town experience 6.2 magnitude offshore earthquake

Citizen reporter
Parts of Cape Town experience 6.2 magnitude offshore earthquake

Picture: iStock

Many Cape Town shared on Twitter that they weren’t sure if it was an earthquake or tremor they felt.

Cape Town residents were left in shock on Saturday night, 26 September after some parts of the city experienced the tremors of a strong earthquake.

According to the US Geology Survey, the offshore earthquake was a magnitude of 6.2 and originated 1,600km south-east of the country at the depth of 10 km.

The National Center for Seismology in India also confirmed that the earthquake was 6.2 magnitude.

Social media users weren’t sure if it was a tremor or an earthquake they felt.




