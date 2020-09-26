More tremors reported in parts of Cape Town on Sunday

More tremors in parts of Cape Town have been reported by social media users on Sunday morning, following the city experiencing alarming tremors on Saturday evening. Reports of another seismic activity have surfaced with social media users expressing concern at the alarming alleged encounter.

Earth Tremor reportedly experienced just now at Durbanville #earthquake — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) September 27, 2020

Another #earthquake just hit the Western cape. Now now now!???? — Madala (@mbabala_) September 27, 2020

Cape Town residents were left in shock on Saturday night, 26 September after some parts of the city experienced the tremors of an earthquake.

According to the US Geology Survey, the offshore earthquake was a magnitude of 6.2 and originated 1,600km south-east of the country at the depth of 10 km.

The National Center for Seismology in India also confirmed that the earthquake was 6.2 magnitude. The rumbling was reported to have occurred between 5:10 pm and 8 pm.

Locals reported tremors lasting for about two hours after the seismic activity and took to social media to share experiences.

Officials have not reported any damages to properties in the area.

#earthquake My grandchildren one day will never hear the end of how i experienced and survived an earthquake in Cape Town in the middle of a worldwide covid19 pandemic. This is one for the books — Pelumi_Nk???????? (@NkagiM_) September 26, 2020





Earthquakes?? In Cape Town? pic.twitter.com/5n3UbdIyZr — snowflake smasher 86 (@pseudomaaj_) September 26, 2020

Anyone else get that wave blast in cape town a few seconds ago? — Mokaulengwe (@mickey_K_G) September 26, 2020





The scriptwriter for 2020 is stoned, or drunk or possibly both.

An earthquake in Cape Town.

A whole bloody earthquake. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/vRfwbqrLsX — tracey saunders (@curiousgyrl) September 26, 2020

I’m in Cape Town but I didn’t feel any #Earthquake ???? pic.twitter.com/cBwgIw6RKQ — Minister of God’s Plan ???????? (@SimthembileMab3) September 26, 2020



