Pangolin poachers bust

Environment 1 hour ago

The trade is so profitable organised crime groups are getting involved, conservationists say

Sipho Mabena
26 Sep 2020
04:55:24 AM
The pangolin is thought to be prehistoric and is estimated to have lived on earth for nearly 80 million years. Photo: SpiritHoods

Local authorities working with the United States department of homeland security have turned up the heat on pangolin smuggling syndicates, with 29 successful intelligence driven operations this year alone. Last year, a high-level investigation involving the SA Police Service’s Crime Intelligence and K9 Units and the department of environment, forestry and fisheries’ environmental management inspectorate carried out 43 blitz operations. Two sting operations in Gauteng last week resulted in the arrest of nine suspects in possession of live highly endangered Temminck’s pangolins, the only species found in southern Africa. Law enforcement authorities working with wildlife activists infiltrated the syndicate and...

