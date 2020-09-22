 
 
Frack! Gwede not only wants to nuke SA's energy

Environment

Nothing is off the table as far as South Africa’s energy needs go, with Gwede Mantashe recently singing the praises of nuclear and the Council of Geoscience (CGS) trumpeting its launch of phase two of a planned fracking project in Beaufort West

Amanda Watson
22 Sep 2020
07:12:04 PM
Frack! Gwede not only wants to nuke SA’s energy

Image for illustrative purposes: iStock

As Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe searches for alternative energy sources to bolster a crippled Eskom, it’s becoming clear nothing is off the table, despite the plethora of green  energy sources waiting in the wings. Mantashe on Monday told the International Atomic Energy Agency conference nuclear was still part of SA’s present and future energy package. “Nuclear power will continue to play a vital role in South Africa’s energy mix,” Mantashe said. “In addition to energy security, there is a bigger role for nuclear in clean energy initiatives, to transition us from high to low carbon emissions, while expanding...

