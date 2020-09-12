Ex-naval officer to row 7,000km from Cape to Rio to raise awareness for renewable energy

PREMIUM!
Ex-naval officer to row 7,000km from Cape to Rio to raise awareness for renewable energyEnvironment 39 seconds ago
Zirk Botha will leave Cape Town in December, and row alone in his boat, ‘Ratel’, for an estimated 100 days until he reaches the shores of Rio de Janeiro. He will rely solely on solar power throughout the journey.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory
Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again
Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?
Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?
Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?