Ex-naval officer to row 7,000km from Cape to Rio to raise awareness for renewable energy

Environment 39 seconds ago

Zirk Botha will leave Cape Town in December, and row alone in his boat, ‘Ratel’, for an estimated 100 days until he reaches the shores of Rio de Janeiro. He will rely solely on solar power throughout the journey.

Nica Richards
12 Sep 2020
10:00:45 AM
Zirk Botha pictured in front of his boat “Ratel”, currently moored at False Bay Yacht Club. Photos: Supplied

An ex-naval combat officer from Cape Town is currently training vigorously for a 7,000km voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, in a bid to raise awareness for renewable energy.  Zirk Botha will leave Cape Town in December, and row in his boat, ‘Ratel’, for an estimated 100 days until he reaches the shores of Rio de Janeiro. The only assistance he will be receiving will be from the sun, in the form of solar panels and batteries he will use to power all of his equipment for the crossing. This includes his desalinator, auto-pilot, safety equipment, radio and satellite communications equipment.  When...

