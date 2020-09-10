 
 
Future of SA’s water supply under threat

Environment 9 hours ago

Dwindling Vaal Dam water levels and continued water leaks are putting immeasurable strain on South Africa’s already water scarce status.

Nica Richards
10 Sep 2020
02:28:32 PM
Future of SA's water supply under threat

Levels at the Vaal dam which is Gauteng's main water supply, dropped to below 49.47% pictured on, 22 October 2019. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South Africa loses between 37% and 40% of its drinking water every day, due to water leaks.  Although this figure was confirmed by Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) spokesperson, Sputnik Ratau, the DWS said the water leaks “are not in the infrastructure that the DWS is responsible for, but rather within reticulation infrastructure of municipalities.”  The department said in a statement on 3 September that Vaal Dam levels recently plummeted “to levels unseen since the beginning of 2017”. The Vaal Dam is currently 37.6% full.  In light of the dam’s dwindling capacity, AfriForum wrote a letter to DWS minister Lindiwe Sisulu warning about the...

