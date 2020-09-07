 
 
Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town

Environment 1 hour ago

Due to Kataza or SK11’s shenanigans, it was decided that he be relocated to the northern sub-population of Tokai. But activists say he is lost and needs to be relocated with his original troop.

Nica Richards
07 Sep 2020
07:07:48 PM
Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town

Kataza or SK11, a baboon causing frustration in Kommetjie. Photo: Facebook/Baboons of Cape Town.

A male baboon leading regular raiding parties into town has led to a standoff between animal rights activists and authorities in the City of Cape Town, which is now reaching boiling point. SK11, or Kataza, a male adult baboon, was born into the Slangkop Troop, but began to form a splinter group with related females.  Kataza and around 13 troop members moved to Oceans View on 16 May, which started the town of Kommetjie’s current issues with baboons in the area. In May, 89 raid-related calls were logged from Kommetjie alone.   City of Cape Town biodiversity management branch manager...

