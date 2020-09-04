Capsized ship that killed 6,000 cows renews calls to halt live animal exports 

The shocking mass drowning of 6,000 cattle on their way from New Zealand to China on Thursday has highlighted the risks involved in live animal exports by sea, said National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) public relations officer Meg Wilson.

“This is an industry entrenched in cruelty,” Wilson told The Citizen.

After the Gulf Livestock 1 capsized, due to suspected engine problems in rough sea conditions caused by Typhoon Maysak, New Zealand promptly suspended live cattle exports.

40 crew members are feared dead, with only one person having survived the tragedy thus far.

“We would hope that other countries would respond like New Zealand has.”

Wilson said this further emphasised how dangerous it was for both animals and crew members having to endure long journeys by sea.

At the end of August, the long-awaited court judgment debating a host of welfare concerns laid out by the NSPCA was announced.

The Grahamstown High Court ruled in favour of international meat production and trading company, Al Mawashi, and their counterpart, Livestock Transport Trading Company KSC (KLTT), allowing them to transport at least 50,000 sheep to the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Live sheep exports by sea will continue – with or without SA, says major meat producer

Wilson said after the court judgment, Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, MEC Nomakhosazana Meth and her department held a celebratory function.

Wilson said: “They were celebrating a year of live exports to the Middle East. They are ‘satisfied’ that the shipping is humane.”

Since the judgment, Al Mawashi wasted no time in loading the sheep into feedlots at Berlin and East London Harbour to prepare for the two to three-week journey.

The court ordered the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to oversee the process of loading sheep into feedlots and eventually onto Al Mawashi’s vessel, Al Messilah. But according to the NSPCA, two newly qualified veterinarians were tasked with monitoring the process, which has resulted in the NSPCA having to intervene.

NSPCA inspectors are still at the feedlot in the Eastern Cape, and plan to lay additional charges against Al Mawashi for cruel handling, stocking concerns and unsheared sheep, which contravenes the Animals Protection Act and World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) standards.

NSPCA inspectors have witnessed “abhorrent cruelty”, involving Al Mawashi and KLTT kicking and dragging sheep by the ears, and punching sheep.

Inspectors also reported overweight and lethargic sheep being “stuffed” into pens on the ship, to which exporters said they would reshuffle the sheep en route to Kuwait.

In addition to the cruelty witnessed, inspectors from the NSPCA and King Williamstown SPCA were held against their will at the Berlin feedlot on 24 August.

National inspector Singh said they were reportedly “held captive” by more than 35 staff members from Al Mawashi and KLTT, and were pressed by staff to give them an answer as to when the Al Messilah would be allowed to leave South Africa with the sheep. Inspectors said the matter was sub judice, and that legal counsel would have to be consulted to answer their queries.

The inspectors were only released after NPSCA farm animal protection unit manager Grace de Lange contacted Al Mawashi South Africa MD Ilyaas Ally. Criminal charges were laid at Berlin SAPS against at least five Al Mawashi management staff members, and 30 feedlot staff.

The ruling devastated the NSPCA’s battle to prioritise the welfare of animals doomed to spend the last few weeks of their lives on a vessel sailing towards the Middle East to be slaughtered.

This despite live sheep exports by Al Mawashi receiving criticism from a number of organisations, from the South African Veterinary Association, to the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.