Watch: Massive 2.4m black mamba caught on Addington Beach

Durban beach goers were in for a surprise this week as a massive 2.47 meter female black mamba had to be rescued on Addington Beach.

According to the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR), they were contacted by Metro Search and Rescue at 1pm on Tuesday.

“We were however expecting this call because a large snake had recently been spotted on the South Pier,” the organisation said in a Facebook post.

SAAMBR herpetologists Craig Smith and Lesley Labuschagne responded. Despite being ready to catch a black mamba, they were surprised at the length of the snake.

According to the association, black mambas are not generally found along the coastal belt, preferring deep valley areas with thick vegetation. They are commonly found in areas such as Reservoir Hills, Westville and Krantzkloof, to name a few. This particular snake had possibly come down through the canals and rivers that run into the harbour.

“The snake was so exhausted that when we approached her she hardly even noticed us. She was so easy to handle and thankfully remained calm whilst we transported her back to Ushaka Sea World where our resident veterinarian, Dr Francois Lampen was standing by to assess her condition.” said Smith.

One of Africa’s deadliest reptiles!2.47m Black Mamba having a bodysurf on #Durban main beach yesterday!The Mamba was successfully caught and is recovering at UShaka.#whatsondurban Posted by What's on Durban on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

The SAAMBR Animal Health team did a full clinical examination of the mamba which included collecting blood samples for diagnostic purposes and x-rays of her entire body. “This is a standard approach as it would indicate if there were any reasons to be concerned,” the association said.

There was no infection present and the animal’s behaviour was normal with the experts believing that she should be strong enough to be released within a couple of days.

